Sergio Ramos ends international career after call from Spain coach

In his farewell, Ramos criticised coach Luis de la Fuente for deciding not to pick him regardless of his future performances

February 24, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - Madrid

The former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos announced international career retirement.

Spain veteran Sergio Ramos ended his international career on February 23 after being told by the new coach of the national team that Ramos was no longer in his plans.

In his farewell, Ramos criticised coach Luis de la Fuente for deciding not to pick him regardless of his future performances.

The Paris Saint-Germain central defender said he wished he could have played more for the national team and that his time with “La Roja” would have ended in a better way.

“I think this trajectory deserved to end either through a personal decision or because my performance was not worthy of the national team anymore, not because of age or other reasons,” the 36-year-old Ramos said.

The former Real Madrid star said he “admired” and was “jealous” of veterans like Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Pepe, who are still thriving with their national teams.

Ramos had already been left out of the national team by former coach Luis Enrique, and did not make it to Spain's World Cup squad in Qatar last year.

Ramos helped Spain win the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010.

