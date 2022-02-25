Semifinal race gets intense

Mumbai City eyes three crucial points against an eliminated Goa

Des Buckingham had taken over a Mumbai City FC that had won the Indian Super League title and league winners’ shield last season. After 17 games this season, his team finds itself on borrowed time, clinging to fourth spot with 28 points — just one more than challenger Kerala Blasters — when it takes on FC Goa.

“We know they’re (FC Goa) a team that likes possession. We’ve played them at the start of the season and that generally hasn’t changed,” Buckingham told the press before the match.

“They’ve always been a club that wants a lot of the ball, but we need to be smart about how we set up to press them as we did in the first game and then we need to make sure that we put our stamp on the game.”

Jahouh available

Mumbai’s midfield talisman Ahmed Jahouh is available for the match, but his selection remains nebulous, confirmed Buckingham.

“Jahouh’s scans have come back and he’s not too bad so he could be in contention for tomorrow. The decision we need to make on him is obviously we’ve got three games left and we also have Champions League, so the last thing I want to do is put him at risk for a longer-term,” he said.

FC Goa, on the other hand, has had a poor run of fate as well as football in the 2021-22 season.

“It is always difficult when you have nothing to play for. But inside our team, each player’s performance is very important for the club,” said assistant coach Clifford Miranda at the pre-match press conference.

Remain motivated

“We need to keep working hard and keep fighting. The players also need to keep themselves motivated. This is their profession.”

The teams already eliminated, though, pose a serious threat for contenders. ATK Mohun Bagan dropped points against an already eliminated Odisha in the last match and MCFC will try and avoid a similar fate — something that remains essential for its chances to finish in the top-four.