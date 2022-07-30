Football

Sebastien Haller’s tumour is malignant, to undergo chemotherapy, says Dortmund

Sebastien Haller with Ajax. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AFCAjax
ReutersJuly 30, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:46 IST

Borussia Dortmund's new signing Sebastien Haller will be out for several months as the striker has to undergo chemotherapy for a malignant testicular tumour, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast striker underwent surgery last week after the tumour was discovered during a training camp but the club said the histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumour which require him to undergo chemotherapy.

Also Read
Dortmund’s Haller vows to ‘come back stronger’ after testicular tumour diagnosis

"Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good," Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Haller was signed for an initial fee of €31 million ($31.68 million) earlier this month after the striker scored 34 goals last season for Ajax Amsterdam — including 21 in the league and 11 in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old was expected to step into Erling Haaland's shoes at Dortmund after the Norwegian striker moved to Manchester City.

Dortmund, who finished second last season behind champions Bayern Munich, begin their Bundesliga campaign on August 6 with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
soccer
cancer
Read more...