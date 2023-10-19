October 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Services thrashed Pondicherry by half-a-dozen goals in a Group-E match of the senior National football championship for the Santosh Trophy at the GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar, on Thursday.

The victory helped Services net its third consecutive win and remain on top of the group league table with nine points. Uttarakhand, which beat Daman and Diu 2-0 in another group league match, also netted nine points but was pushed to second due to an inferior goal average.

With two more rounds to go, Mizoram, which beat Sikkim by a solitary goal, occupies the third spot with six points.

The results:

Group E: Mizoram 1 (Lalkhawpuimawia 83) bt Sikkim 0; Uttarakhand 2 (Shailendra Singh Negi 62, 67) bt Daman and Diu 0; Services 6 (Vijay J. 17, Rahul Ramakrishnan 22, Samir Murmu 35, Christopher Kamei 69, Somesh Kothari 71, Bikash Thapa 84) bt Pondicherry 0.