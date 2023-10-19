HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Services posts wins to remain on top of the group

October 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Amitabha Das Sharma

Services thrashed Pondicherry by half-a-dozen goals in a Group-E match of the senior National football championship for the Santosh Trophy at the GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar, on Thursday.

The victory helped Services net its third consecutive win and remain on top of the group league table with nine points. Uttarakhand, which beat Daman and Diu 2-0 in another group league match, also netted nine points but was pushed to second due to an inferior goal average.

With two more rounds to go, Mizoram, which beat Sikkim by a solitary goal, occupies the third spot with six points.

The results:

Group E: Mizoram 1 (Lalkhawpuimawia 83) bt Sikkim 0; Uttarakhand 2 (Shailendra Singh Negi 62, 67) bt Daman and Diu 0; Services 6 (Vijay J. 17, Rahul Ramakrishnan 22, Samir Murmu 35, Christopher Kamei 69, Somesh Kothari 71, Bikash Thapa 84) bt Pondicherry 0.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.