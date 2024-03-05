GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Santosh Trophy | Mizoram beats Kerala in sudden-death to reach the semifinals

FOOTBALL | Manipur slams seven past a hapless Assam as it also makes the semifinal grade

March 05, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - YUPIA (ARUNACHAL PRADESH)

Amitabha Das Sharma
Manipur’s Phijam and Assam’s Tupu vie for possession.

Manipur’s Phijam and Assam’s Tupu vie for possession. | Photo Credit: X@IndianFootball

Mizoram outlasted Kerala 7-6 in sudden-death in the final quarterfinal action of the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Tuesday.

Both the teams were locked goalless in regulation and extra-time. The deadlock continued even in the tie-breaker, where the teams were tied 5-5 before Sujith V.R. lost his nerve and sent his attempt wide to give Mizoram the ticket to the last-four stage.

For Mizoram M.C. Malsawmzuala, Malsawmfela, F.C. Lalhmunmawia, E. Lalremtluanga, L. Tochhawng, Lalremruata and Lalbiakthanga were successful in their attempts while for Kerala Sanju G, Arjun V, Mohamed Salim, Riswanali Edakkavil, Sarath Prasanth K, Jithin Gopalakrishnan scored before Sujith’s blunder.

The match saw box to box action, with both Kerala and Mizoram creating a lot of openings. But the goal-shyness of their attackers and some good goalkeeping at both ends kept the sides locked goalless.

Earlier in the day, former champion Manipur gave a nice display of attacking football to score a resounding 7-1 win over Assam in the third quarterfinal match. 

Sadananda Singh scored a hat-trick to have the biggest contribution in Manipur’s massive win. While Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Ngangbam Pacha Singh (penalty), Maibam Deny Singh and Imarson Meitei scored one apiece for the winner. Joydeep Gogoi produced the lone reply for Assam.

The results: Quarterfinals: Manipur 7 (Phijam Sanathoi Meetei 4, Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh 11, 16, 70, Ngangbam Pacha Singh 19-pen, Maibam Deny Singh 82, Imarson Meitei 88) bt Assam 1 (Joydeep Gogoi 64).

Mizoram 0 drew with Kerala 0 (Mizoram won 7-6 via sudden-death).

