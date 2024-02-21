GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Santosh Trophy | Kerala starts campaign on a winning note

February 21, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Kerala picked up a comfortable win by downing Assam 3-1 in its opening Group A league match of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Kerala established a lone goal lead in the opening half thanks to Abdu Raheem’s effort in the 19th minute. Sajeesh E. found the target in the 67th minute to help Kerala double its lead before Dipu Mirdha reduced the margin scoring the only goal for Assam in the 77th minute. Kerala latched on to the slender lead till the injury-time when Nijo Gilbert found the third goal for Kerala and ensured the full quota of points for the seven-time champion.

In another match, Services found the winner late in the injury-time off Shafeel P.P. to beat last year’s runner-up Meghalaya 1-0.

The results: Services 1 (Shafeel P.P. 90+5) bt Meghalaya 0. Kerala 3 (Abdu Raheem K. 19, Sajeesh E. 67, Nijo Gilbert 90+5) bt Assam 1 (Dipu Mirdha 77). 

