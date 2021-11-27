Football

Santosh trophy | Karnataka qualifies for final round

Karnataka qualified for the final round of the Santosh Trophy after a 2-0 win over Telangana at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday.

The home side won all three of its matches in the Qualifiers over the last week to ensure a berth in the final round to be held in Kozhikode and Manjeri in January 2022.

TN fails to make it

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 victory over Andhra Pradesh for its second win of the competition but failed to qualify, for other results had to go its way.

The results:

Karnataka 2 (N. Solaimalai 10, T.P. Bavu Nishad 74) bt Telangana 0.

Tamil Nadu 1 (Senthamizhi 39) bt Andhra Pradesh 0.


