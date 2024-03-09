ADVERTISEMENT

Santosh Trophy final | Services weathers the Goa challenge to lift the title for seventh time

March 09, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

Goa, the pre-final favourite, could not rise up to expectations as Services latched on to Shafeel’s 67th-minute strike and successfully preserved the lead till the end

Amitabha Das Sharma

Job well done: The Services team celebrates after beating Goa in the final. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

YUPIA (ARUNACHAL): P.P. Shafeel scored with a spectacular pile-driver to help Services beat a strong Goa by a solitary goal in the final to lift the Santosh Trophy for the seventh time in the history of the premier inter-state senior men’s football competition.

Goa, the pre-final favourite, could not rise up to expectations as Services latched on to Shafeel’s 67th-minute strike and successfully preserved the lead till the end.

The opening session at the Golden Jubilee Stadium ended goalless as the attackers failed to find the desired touch at both ends. There was no dearth of action though as both sides adopted an open approach. They produced some nice raids that were either neutralised in the box or went wide for want of precision.

The second session came alive with more concentrated efforts from Services, which started probing the Goa box with more purpose. Goa goalkeeper Antonio Da Silva made a crucial save in the 50th minute to make up for the mistake of his defensive colleague Deeshank Kunkalikar, who miscued a clearance to let Services right-half Subham Rana have a crack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Services kept pressing for the lead and found it in the 67th minute when midfielder Rahul Ramakrishnan set up Saheel outside the Goa box. The Services right-back answered with a powerful grounder that went through Da Silva’s defences.

Goa went in the hunt for the equaliser and came close to finding it on at least three occasions. But Services’ defence stuck to its task and found the clearances at the right moment.

The best chance came in injury-time (90+3 minute) when Deeshank put in a nice cross for substitute Joshua D’Silva. The latter’s header beat the Services goalkeeper Abdul Kadir but Pradeep Kumar cleared from the line to save the day for Services.

The result: Services 1 (P.P. Shafeel 67) bt Goa 0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US