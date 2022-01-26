Santosh Trophy final phase postponed

KOCHI

New dates to be announced in February

The All India Football Federation has postponed the final round of the 75th Santosh Trophy National football championship scheduled to be held at Malappuram in Kerala from February 20 to March 6.

“In view of the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, the AIFF in consultation with the Government of Kerala has decided to defer the competition schedule,” said Kushal Das, the national federation’s general secretary, in a letter to the 10 teams that have qualified for the final phase.

A review of the situation will be undertaken in the third week of February and new dates announced after that.