Sandhiya’s brace sets up Sethu’s win

A brace from Sandhiya powered Sethu FC to a 3-0 win over Kickstart FC in the Hero IWL here on Sunday. The defending champion took the lead in the 12th minute, when Amsavalli played Sandhiya through with a long pass. The latter made no mistake, dinking the ball over the goalkeeper’s head. The second goal arrived in the 39th minute, when Sumithra found the net from 30 yards out with a powerful strike.

Sandhiya netted another in the dying minutes of the game, to take her tally of goals at the tournament to nine. Gokulam Kerala’s Sabitra Bhandari tops the charts, with 14 goals from three games. Sethu is now in second spot in Group A, with nine points from four matches; three points behind, in third place, is Kickstart.

Leading Group A, though, is KRYPHSA (12 points), which demolished BBK DAV 4-0 in the day’s other game. Ratanbala Devi scored a brace while Anju Tamang and Sweety Devi also found the net.

The results: BBK DAV 0 lost to KRYPHSA 4 (Anju Tamang 18, Ratanbala Devi 62, 85, Sweety Devi 90+4); Sethu FC 3 (Sandhiya 12, 90, Sumithra 39) bt Kickstart FC 0.

- Special Correspondent

