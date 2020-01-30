Sandhiya pumps in four as Sethu FC wins big

Forward Sandhiya was in rampaging form as Sethu FC thrashed BBK DAV 9-0 in their Hero Indian Women’s League match here on Thursday.

Sethu had been stunned by Krypsha FC in its previous encounter but there was no stopping the defending champion on this occasion. Sandhiya pumped in four goals while A. Karthika and K. Sumithra scored two apiece as the Madurai side ran riot.

Sethu was 2-0 up inside 18 minutes, with Sandhiya and Sumithra finding the target. The former then pounced on a loose ball inside the box before beating the goalkeeper to put her side 3-0 up at the break.

Karthika’s left-footed drive into the bottom corner made it 4-0 in the 50th minute, before Sumithra produced a stunning solo effort, leaving five BBK defenders in her wake. Sandhiya completed her hat-trick in the 81st minute, before helping herself to another two minutes from time.

In the day’s other game, P. Kavya’s second-half strike led Kickstart FC to a 1-0 win over Kolhapur City.

The results:

Kickstart FC 1 (P. Kavya 68) bt Kolhapur City 0.

