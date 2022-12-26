Sandeep’s strike helps Blasters finish year on a high

December 26, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Kochi team jumps to third after victory over Odisha FC

Three minutes after an indecisive Mark Leskovic fluffed a golden chance from close following a freekick, the Kerala Blasters found their match-winner against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday night.

The Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh appeared a bit confused too in the 86 th minute when substitute Bryce Miranda sent a lovely, long cross from the left. Amrinder jumped but he could only wave air as the ball floated past him. And defender Sandeep Singh, who was nearby, hungrily headed it home to give the Blasters a 1-0 victory.

That goal saw the Blasters finish the year on a high as they jumped from from fifth to third in the league table with 22 points from 11 matches. It was also their sixth victory from their last seven games. Meanwhile, Odisha retained its sixth spot with 19 points.

The match, for a major part, was an insipid affair and came to life only close to the 75 th minute. With the defence holding strong on both ends, the only piece of exciting action in the first half was when Odisha’s Raynier Fernandes’ attempt hit the bar minutes after the start. That was probably Odisha’s best chance too.

The result: Kerala Blasters 1 (Sandeep Singh 86) bt Odisha FC 0.