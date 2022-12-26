ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep’s strike helps Blasters finish year on a high

December 26, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan

Sandee Singh scoring the Kerala Blasters match-winner with a header against Odisha FC in the ISL in Kochi on Tuesay. | Photo Credit: Nithin R.K.

The Kochi team jumps to third after victory over Odisha FC

Three minutes after an indecisive Mark Leskovic fluffed a golden chance from close following a freekick, the Kerala Blasters found their match-winner against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday night.

The Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh appeared a bit confused too in the 86 th minute when substitute Bryce Miranda sent a lovely, long cross from the left. Amrinder jumped but he could only wave air as the ball floated past him. And defender Sandeep Singh, who was nearby, hungrily headed it home to give the Blasters a 1-0 victory.

That goal saw the Blasters finish the year on a high as they jumped from from fifth to third in the league table with 22 points from 11 matches. It was also their sixth victory from their last seven games. Meanwhile, Odisha retained its sixth spot with 19 points.

The match, for a major part, was an insipid affair and came to life only close to the 75 th minute. With the defence holding strong on both ends, the only piece of exciting action in the first half was when Odisha’s Raynier Fernandes’ attempt hit the bar minutes after the start. That was probably Odisha’s best chance too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The result: Kerala Blasters 1 (Sandeep Singh 86) bt Odisha FC 0.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US