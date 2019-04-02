Sanctions likely on I-League clubs

New Delhi

02 April 2019 21:22 IST

Because they decided to skip the Super Cup

The All India Football Federation is likely to impose sanctions on all the aggrieved I-League clubs for skipping the Super Cup.

Well-placed AIFF sources said a “strong case is being built up” against the seven I-League clubs — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC, Minerva FC, Gokulam FC and Neroca FC — for withdrawing from the Super Cup.

The AIFF has incurred financial losses due to the pull-outs of the clubs, which had cited unfair treatment by the apex body.

“A strong case is being built up and it will be put at the League and Disciplinary Committee meeting on April 13.

The federation will go by the regulations and guidelines,” a reliable source said.

The clubs had pulled out barely three days before the start of the Super Cup qualifications.

In March, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had informed the I-League clubs that the federation has accepted their demand of a meeting with president Praful Patel — between April 13 and 15 — to discuss their grievances but made it clear that the Super Cup qualifying round matches would not be rescheduled.

Das had said that the rescheduling of the qualifying round is against the tournament rules and would be unfair to those clubs which turned up.