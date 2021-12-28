Football

Samuel Eto’o faces tax charges in Spain

Cameroon football player Samuel Eto'o. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said on Monday.

The 40-year-old, who earlier this month was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, appeared on a list published by the Spanish tax office of people and companies that owe over €600,000 ($678,000).

The former striker is listed as owing €981,598.19 to the Spanish tax office.

The four-time African player of the year played for a series of Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, before retiring from football in 2019. Spanish public prosecutors in 2016 accused Eto’o of conspiring to evade €3.9 million in taxes.


