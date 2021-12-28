Samuel Eto’o faces tax charges in Spain

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said on Monday.
The 40-year-old, who earlier this month was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, appeared on a list published by the Spanish tax office of people and companies that owe over €600,000 ($678,000).
The former striker is listed as owing €981,598.19 to the Spanish tax office.
The four-time African player of the year played for a series of Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, before retiring from football in 2019. Spanish public prosecutors in 2016 accused Eto’o of conspiring to evade €3.9 million in taxes.