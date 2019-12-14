Football

Euro Leagues | Salah’s strikes help Liverpool pull away further

Dan the Don: Gosling was in the thick of things for Bournemouth against Chelsea.

Klopp’s men 11 points clear at the top; Sociedad shares honours with Barca in four-goal thriller

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a brace by Mohamed Salah gave it a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah produced the two moments of real quality from Jurgen Klopp’s men by finishing off from a rapid counter-attack off a Watford corner to open the scoring before flicking home a second a minute from time.

In La Liga, Barcelona was held to a 2-2 draw by high-flying Real Sociedad.

A mistake by Barca’s usually excellent goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen gifted la Real an equaliser in a thrilling contest at Anoeta between two of the most attacking teams.

The results:

Saturday: EPL: Burnley 1 (Wood 58) bt Newcastle 0; Chelsea 0 lost to Bournemouth 1 (Gosling 84); Leicester 1 (Krul 38-og) drew with Norwich 1 (Pukki 26); Liverpool 2 (Salah 38, 90) bt Watford 0; Sheffield United 2 (Fleck 50, 73) bt Aston Villa 0.

La Liga: Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzaval 12-pen, Isak 62) drew with Barcelona 2 (Griezmann 38, Suarez 49); Granada 1 (Machis 60) lost to Levante 2 (Rochina 55, Bardhi 89).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 6 (Coutinho 45, 63, 78, Lewandowski 45+3, 72, Mueller 75) bt Werder Bremen 1 (Rashica 24); Hertha Berlin 1 (Darida 53) bt Freiburg 0; Mainz 0 lost to Borussia Dortmund 4 (Reus 32, Sancho 66, Hazard 69, Schulz 84); Cologne 2 (Cordoba 73, Bornauw 84) bt Bayer Leverkusen 0; Paderborn 1 (Proeger 33) drew with Union Berlin 1 (Ingvartsen 7)

Serie A: Brescia 3 (Chancellor 32, Torregrossa 44, Spalek 61) bt Lecce 0.

Friday: La Liga: Alaves 1 (Joselu 81) drew with Leganes 1 (Braithwaite 43).

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 2 (Skov 14, Locadia 80) lost to Augsburg 4 (Max 11, 51, Jensen 56, Iago 85).

