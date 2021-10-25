Salah’s hat-trick helps Liverpool hammer abject Manchester United

Salah at the forefront with sublime hat-trick; Suarez rescues Atletico

Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United, romping to a stunning 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Naby Keita got the visitors off to the ideal start in the fifth minute and then a dreadful mix-up between Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire led to Diogo Jota turning in a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to make it 2-0 after 13 minutes.

United was in disarray at the back and Salah made it 3-0 — scoring for the tenth straight game in all competitions — converting a low ball from Naby Keita and then added the fourth after being set up by Jota.

It was the first time United had been 4-0 behind at the interval in the Premier League era and was loudly booed off the field.

It took just five minutes after the break for Salah to complete his hat-trick with a trademark clinical finish after a superb through ball from Jordan Henderson.

Bad luck continues

United’s day got worse as they had a Cristiano Ronaldo goal over-ruled for offside by VAR and then half-time substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a two-footed tackle on Keita, 15 minutes after coming on.

Luis Suarez scored a second half brace as Atletico Madrid came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Spanish LaLiga leader Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Imanol Alguacil’s Socieded took an early lead when Swedish striker Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth in the seventh minute. Isak got on the scoresheet himself three minutes after halftime with a clinical finish from a set piece.

However, Suarez rose to meet a pinpoint cross from Joao Felix around the hour mark to inspire the home fans inside the packed Wanda Metropolitano.

The Uruguayan completed the comeback for the champion when he was fouled in the area 13 minutes from time and once the penalty was ratified by VAR, converted it with ease.

Sociedad remains on top of standings with 21 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Real Madrid and Sevilla who both have a game in hand. Atletico is three points behind the leader in fourth.

Juventus manages draw

In Serie A, Juventus snatched a last-gasp draw at champion Inter Milan on Sunday after Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored a penalty following a VAR intervention.

Juventus travelled to Milan in fine form having won its previous six games in all competitions, but soon found itself behind as Inter striker Edin Dzeko fired home after Hakan Calhanoglu’s shot had hit the post in the 17th minute.

The results:

Premier League: Manchester United 0 lost to Liverpool 5 (Keita 5, Jota 13, Salah 38, 45+4, 50).

LaLiga: Sevilla 5 (Torres Munoz 8, Mir 24, Carlos 38, Munir 50, Fernando 64) bt Levante 3 (Morales 33, 55, Melero Manzanares 61); Real Betis 3 (Moreno Lopera 22, Juanmi 24, Willian Jose 75-pen) bt Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 45+1, Garcia Rivera 65); Atletico Madrid 2 (Suarez 61, 77-pen) drew with Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 7, Isak 48).

Serie A: Inter Milan 1 (Dzeko 17) drew with Juventus 1 (Dybala 89-pen); Roma 0 Napoli 0

Bundesliga: Stuttgart 1 (Faghir 90+3) drew with Union Berlin 1 (Awoniyi 31); Bochum 2 (Blum 3, Polter 90) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 0.