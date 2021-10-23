Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay

Salah ready to pull his weight for the Reds.

London

23 October 2021 22:48 IST

It depends on what the club wants, the forward says

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he wants to stay for the rest of his career, but insisted the success of his contract negotiations with the club “doesn’t depend on me”.

Salah’s current contract expires in 2023 and Liverpool is trying to finalise a new long-term deal. The 29-year-old has so far been unable to come to terms with the Reds amid reports he wants wages that would make him one of the Premier League’s top earners.

That has sparked fears that Salah will leave Anfield eventually. But, on the eve of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Salah put the ball in his club’s court as he said he would stay forever, given the chance.

It doesn’t depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football career,” Salah told Sky Sports on Friday. “But I can’t say much about that, it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn’t depend on me.

“At the moment, I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.”