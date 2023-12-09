HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salah nets 200th goal as Liverpool go top with 2-1 win over 10-man Palace

Liverpool top the standings on 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal who face Aston Villa later on Saturday

December 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, on December 9, 2023.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, on December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring clash on Saturday.

Liverpool top the standings on 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal who face Aston Villa later on Saturday, after a game that centred on the sending-off of Eagles forward Jordan Ayew for a second yellow cards after an innocuous infringement in the 75th minute.

Referee Andrew Madley was in the thick of things throughout the game, doling out eight yellow cards to the home side and denying them a penalty in the first half after being called to the sideline in a VAR review.

Palace eventually took the lead from a penalty in the 57th minute after another lengthy video review found that Jean-Philippe Mateta had been fouled by Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah, and Mateta stroked the ball home from the spot.

Liverpool hadn't managed a single shot on target and were struggling to create chances until Ayew, who was first booked for not retreating from a free kick on the hour mark, was booked again and dismissed in the 75th minute after a harmless-looking challenge.

Salah struck just over one minute later, netting his 150th Premier League goal to cancel out Mateta's penalty with Liverpool's first shot on target in the game.

Knowing a win would send them to the top of the league, Liverpool continued to pour forward and their persistence paid off when substitute Elliott rattled in the winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to the delight of the travelling fans.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.