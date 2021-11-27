Saka and Martinelli fire for Arsenal

LONDON

Arsenal back on course, stays fifth

Arsenal got back on track with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday as Eddie Howe suffered his first defeat as manager of the Premier League struggler.

Mikel Arteta's side saw its 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to a painful end in a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

But second half goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium made it four wins from the last five league games and helped it stay fifth.

Select results:

Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Saka 56, Martinelli 66) bt Newcastle 0; Crystal Palace 1 (Guehi 90+5) lost to Aston Villa 2 (Targett 15, McGinn 86); Liverpool 4 (Jota 2 & 32, Thiago 37, Van Dijk 52) bt Southampton 0.

LaLiga: Alaves 1 (Joselu 21) lost to Celta Vigo 2 (Mina 11, Aspas 70).

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 2) lost to Borussia Dortmund 3 (Can 35-pen, Malen 55, Haland 81); Cologne 4 (Ljubicic 55, Uth 77, Duda 78, Andersson 90+3) bt Borussia M’gladbach 1 (Hofmann 74).