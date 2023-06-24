June 24, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - BENGALURU:

After having brushed aside Pakistan, India will look to dish out the same treatment to Nepal in its second Group-A match of the SAFF Championship, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Nepal, at 174, is the third lowest-ranked team in the competition after Pakistan and Bangladesh, and is coming off an opening-day defeat to Kuwait (1-3). Against a formidable and confident Indian team, it will need a rousing performance.

India will not have coach Igor Stimac on the touchline after the red card against Pakistan triggered the automatic one-match suspension. But the burly Croat was at Friday’s training, leading the huddle and giving a pep talk.

Sahal Abdul Samad, one of Stimac’s favourite players, is eager to put to use all the acquired training-ground knowledge. In the pre-match interaction, the 26-year-old creator stressed on the need to “contribute more” in order to take some burden off skipper and talisman Sunil Chhetri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Pakistan, India stitched together many promising passing moves, but couldn’t quite get it right in the final third until the very end when Anwar Ali released Udanta Singh through ongoal with a wonderful overhead pass.

“We have a fantastic player who scores goals for us,” Sahal said, smiling ear-to-ear. “The coach asks us to change that and we need to start scoring. Not just Sunil bhai.

“Of course, we are happy to have him, [but]everything is a process and it can’t be changed suddenly. Fouryears [ago] we started to see a change in our way of playing and we are really happy with the way we are going.”

For Nepal, it’s a do-or-die clash, for two losses out of two will sound thedeath knell. But in such situations teams can sometimes throw caution to the winds.

“We have played them before and we had a video session now,” said Sahal. “They are good, they fight and are fearless. [But] we are ready for them.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.