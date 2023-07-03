SAFF Championship: You don’t want to miss big games, but that’s how football is sometimes, says defender Sandesh Jhingan

July 03, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sandesh Jhingan missed India’s SAFF Championship semifinal against Lebanon because of a one-match suspension. Back in contention for the final against Kuwait, the centre-back is raring to go.

“I missed being on the pitch [against Lebanon] like any other footballer,” Jhingan said, on Monday. “You don’t want to miss the big games. But that’s how football is sometimes. I don’t think I was missed much. Mehtab [Singh], Anwar [Ali] and the entire backline did well.”

Feisty draw

According to the 29-year-old, Kuwait is the best opponent India has faced recently. The sides played out a feisty 1-1 draw earlier in the tournament.

“The whole country saw that they are a very good side,” said Jhingan. “They have very good technical players, and are also very good individually. They have good shape and system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About their ranking (141), everyone knows that they aren’t where they should be. If you don’t do your thing for 10 seconds, they score.”

Good record

India has never lost a cup final at home since Sunil Chhetri’s debut in 2005. On Tuesday, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will have the responsibility of maintaining the record and steering the ship in the absence of his leader Igor Stimac.

“There is pressure, definitely, because we want to win,” said Gawli. “[But] the team is doing very well, and I hope they [play] the same as they have. I am positive.

“The last match against Kuwait was very heated. But we have spoken to the boys and asked them to be calm and cool,” Gawli added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.