Sadio Mane the second Liverpool player this week to contract coronavirus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this week.
“I’ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms,” Mane wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately.”
Liverpool described Mane’s symptoms as “minor” and said he “feels in good health overall.”
Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.
"Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading all over the world,” Mane said. “I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together.”
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath