Sadiku to Bagan’s rescue against Odisha at home

December 06, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant erased a two-goal deficit to hold visiting Odisha FC 2-2 in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ahmed Jahouh found the goals for Odisha, while Armando Sadiku netted for Bagan.

An injury-riddled Bagan failed to bring up the desired cohesion in its game thereby letting a more organised Odisha to shape up the attacks with greater regularity.

The list of injuries had grown for the host just before the match as its French play-maker Hugo Boumous was ruled out forcing coach Juan Ferrando to resort to the reserves once more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jahouh’s first

The visitor found the first goal near the half-hour mark when Bagan defender Subhasish Bose made the cardinal error of handling the ball while trying to block a header from Odisha midfielder Puitea. Jahouh made no mistake from the spot.

Bagan had more disappointment in stock as it conceded the second goal in the first half injury-time. Jahouh won the ball from the Bagan midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad and scored after his teammate upfront Diego Mauricio had set up a nice cross at the Bagan goalmouth.

Sahal injured

Sahal, who bore the brunt of Jahouh’s sliding attempt, limped off the ground towards the end of the first half to increase Bagan’s worries.

Mohun Bagan pulled one back in the 58th minute off Sadiku, who later found the equaliser in the injury-time (90+4 minutes) to save the host the blushes.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 2 (Sadiku 58, 90+4) drew with Odisha FC 2 (Jahouh 30-pen, 45+3).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.