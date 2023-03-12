ADVERTISEMENT

Sabir Pasha appointed Technical Director of Indian football teams

March 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

Syed Sabir Pasha. | Photo Credit: File photo

The All India Football Association (AIFF) has appointed Syed Sabir Pasha as the Technical Director of the Indian National teams. While Pasha has informally accepted the offer, he told The Hindu on Sunday that he would take up the job once his employer Indian Bank gives permission.

“It is a big role where I have to develop the coaches of the Indian National teams, including the senior men’s and age-group squads, coordinate with them, devise programs, and monitor them. I will also play a role in the appointment of selectors. It’s a challenging and more active role,” said Pasha, who was the assistant coach of Chennaiyin FC for the last seven years in the Indian Super League.

The 50-year-old thanked Indian Bank for being a pillar of support during his playing career and as a coach. “I am waiting for the bank’s official letter. It is a one-year contract and I will be based in New Delhi,” said Pasha.

