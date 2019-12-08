Football

Roy Krishna is ISL Hero of the Month

Roy Krishna.

Roy Krishna.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

Fiji international Roy Krishna was awarded the ISL Hero of the Month for November after some scintillating performances for his team ATK.

The striker saw off stiff competition from the likes of Jamshedpur FC’s Sergio Castel, Odisha FC’s Aridane Santana, FC Goa’s Mourtada Fall and Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The 32-year-old, who has his roots in India, scored three goals in as many games and also recorded an assist as ATK remained unbeaten throughout November.

Krishna becomes the second successive ATK player to win the Hero of the Month Award this season after strike-partner David Williams bagged the same title in October.

Krishna started the month in emphatic fashion with a brace and an assist against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium — also the home ground to ATK, before featuring in a tough away draw with Odisha FC.

He capped off November with another goal in front of his home crowd that turned out to be vital for ATK. Krishna equalised almost with the last touch of the game with ATK trailing 2-1 against Mumbai City FC, making it 2-2.

