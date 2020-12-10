Rossi was my first hero: I.M. Vijayan

KOZHIKODE

10 December 2020 21:46 IST

‘An inspiration during my school days’

There was no television at I.M. Vijayan’s home in Thrissur in 1982. But, that didn’t stop him from watching the World Cup in Spain that year; he would visit his neighbour Valsan’s home, which boasted the only television set in the neighbourhood.

The goals Paolo Rossi scored in Italy’s successful campaign at that World Cup are still fresh in Vijayan’s memory. “It is the hat-trick he scored against Brazil (in the 3-2 victory) that first comes to the mind when I think of Rossi,” the former India captain told The Hindu.

Rossi, who died on Thursday at the age of 64, was the first hero for Vijayan, widely regarded as one of the finest Indian footballers of all time. “He was the first great player I noticed; it was only later that I discovered the genius of Maradona,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Rossi wasn’t quite in the class of the Argentine legend, whom we also lost recently, but he had great finishing skills, something every striker should possess.”

Vijayan said he admired Rossi’s ability to convert chances that came his way. “He had that knack to be at the right place to score goals, like Gary Lineker,” he said. “Rossi was indeed an inspiration for me during my school days.”