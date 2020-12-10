Rossi was my first hero: I.M. Vijayan

There was no television at I.M. Vijayan’s home in Thrissur in 1982. But, that didn’t stop him from watching the World Cup in Spain that year; he would visit his neighbour Valsan’s home, which boasted the only television set in the neighbourhood.
The goals Paolo Rossi scored in Italy’s successful campaign at that World Cup are still fresh in Vijayan’s memory. “It is the hat-trick he scored against Brazil (in the 3-2 victory) that first comes to the mind when I think of Rossi,” the former India captain told The Hindu.
Rossi, who died on Thursday at the age of 64, was the first hero for Vijayan, widely regarded as one of the finest Indian footballers of all time. “He was the first great player I noticed; it was only later that I discovered the genius of Maradona,” he said.
“Rossi wasn’t quite in the class of the Argentine legend, whom we also lost recently, but he had great finishing skills, something every striker should possess.”
Vijayan said he admired Rossi’s ability to convert chances that came his way. “He had that knack to be at the right place to score goals, like Gary Lineker,” he said. “Rossi was indeed an inspiration for me during my school days.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath