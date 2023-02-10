HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four for Al Nassr to pass 500 club career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues

February 10, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Wehda on February 9, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Wehda on February 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over €200 million ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

Al Nassr top the standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.

Related Topics

soccer / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.