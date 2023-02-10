February 10, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over €200 million ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

Al Nassr top the standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.