Ronaldo says he has been 'betrayed' by Manchester United

November 14, 2022 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - LONDON

Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview

AP

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview is set to be broadcast this week on Britain's TalkTV but advance clips were released late Sunday — just hours after United's final game before the World Cup. Ronaldo was left out of the squad for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness, although the Portugal's star latest comments will increase speculation that he has played his final game for the club.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

United made no immediate comment.

Ronaldo has been in and out of United's starting lineup this season and refused to come on as a substitute in last month’s win over Tottenham. That led to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold.

Ronaldo inflamed the relationship with Ten Hag even further by saying: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going have respect for you.”

Ronaldo also claimed United had not progressed as a club since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013, and criticized the hiring of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

“This guy is not even a coach," Ronaldo said of Rangnick. "A bigger club like Manchester United brings (a) sports director — surprised not only me but all the world, you know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US