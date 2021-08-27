Ronaldo moving to PSG or Man City?

MILAN

27 August 2021

Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing his final match for Juventus.

The Portugal great’s departure has been rumoured for months, with Paris Saint-Germain — and a dream team of him and Lionel Messi — or Manchester City the likeliest destinations.

Juventus met with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday and the talks lasted about an hour and a half but little reportedly came out of them.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday and even his teammates say they have no idea whether Ronaldo will be with them past that date.