Ronaldo gets Man U off the mark on his return

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 119th Manchester United goal and first for 12 years to open the scoring against Newcastle on Saturday to get his second spell with the Red Devils off to a flying start.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tapped home in first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only parry Mason Greenwood's shot.

Ronaldo had been given a hero's welcome before kick-off on his return to Old Trafford after securing a move from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo was joined by Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in a fearsome front five.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked disjointed as they struggled to bed Ronaldo back into the English game against a stubborn Newcastle defence.

However, the 36-year-old showed why he continues to smash goalscoring records with a predatory finish from close range after Greenwood's deflected effort slipped through the grasp of Woodman.

London, Sept 11, 2021 (AFP) - English Premier League results on Saturday:

Crystal Palace 3 (Zaha 76-pen, Edouard 84, 90) Tottenham 0

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Norwich, Brentford v Brighton, Leicester v Manchester City, Manchester United v Newcastle, Southampton v West Ham, Watford v Wolves, Chelsea v Aston Villa (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Leeds v Liverpool (1530 GMT)

Playing Monday

Everton v Burnley (1900 GMT)

afp