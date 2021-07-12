Football

Ronaldo finishes as top scorer at Euro 2020

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Belgium and Portugal at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on June 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI London 12 July 2021 10:02 IST
Updated: 12 July 2021 10:02 IST

The Portugal forward finished as the top scorer with five goals.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals.

Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.

