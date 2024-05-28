ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo breaks Saudi League's single-season scoring record

Published - May 28, 2024 05:56 am IST

The Portuguese 39-year-old scored a brace in his side's 4-2 win over Al Ittihad on the final matchday to bring his league tally this season to 35 goals.

Reuters

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style as he broke the record for the most goals scored in one campaign on Monday.

The previous record was held by former Al Nassr forward and Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in 2018-19.

Ronaldo, who played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, joined Al Nasr in January 2023.

