Ronaldo bails out United yet again

Rescue act: Cristiano Ronaldo lets rip Manchester United’s second goal to salvage a draw against Atalanta.

Paris

03 November 2021 22:45 IST

Juventus and Bayern advance; Barcelona stays in the hunt

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another late goal to rescue Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, as his former club Juventus and Bayern Munich both secured qualification for the last 16 with two group games to spare.

Ronaldo fired in from the edge of the box a minute into injury time to snatch United a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in Italy and keep it on course to qualify from Group F.

He had earlier cancelled out Josip Ilicic’s opener to equalise at the end of a slick team move in first-half stoppage time.

However, having lost Raphael Varane to injury before that, United went behind again in the 56th minute when Duvan Zapata ran through, evading Harry Maguire before slotting in.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside before being given after a VAR review, but Ronaldo thwarted the hosts again with his ninth goal in 11 appearances since returning to Old Trafford and his record-extending 139th goal in the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are level on seven points atop the group with Villarreal.

Captain Paulo Dybala’s brace helped Juventus to a 4-2 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg in Turin as it kept up its 100 percent record in Group H to secure a last-16 place.

Juve is three points clear of reigning European champion Chelsea, which beat Malmo 1-0 in Sweden with a second-half Hakim Ziyech goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side needs one more point to be certain of advancing.

Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick as Bayern steamrollered Benfica 5-2 in Germany to make it four wins from four in Group E, securing its progress and leaving it requiring a single point to clinch first place.

Meanwhile managerless Barcelona boosted its qualification hopes, Ansu Fati’s goal in Ukraine securing a second straight 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev to lift it up to second above Benfica.

The results: Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 0 lost to Barcelona 1 (Fati 70); Bayern Munich 5 (Lewandowski 26, 61, 84, Gnabry 32, Sane 49) bt Benfica 2 (Morato 38, Nunez 74).

Group F: Villarreal 2 (Capoue 36, Danjuma 89) bt Young Boys 0; Atalanta 2 (Ilicic 12, Zapata 56) drew with Manchester United 2 (Ronaldo 45+1, 90+1).

Group G: Sevilla 1 (Ocampos 15) lost to Lille 2 (David 43-pen, Ikone 51); Wolfsburg 2 (Baku 3, Nmecha 60) bt RB Salzburg 1 (Woeber 30).

Group H: Malmo 0 lost to Chelsea 1 (Zieych 56); Juventus 4 (Dybala 11, 58-pen, Chiesa 78, Morata 82) bt Zenit 2 (Bonucci 26-og, Azmoun 90+2).