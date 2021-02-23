Ronaldo back on top of scoring chart

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus strolled to a 3-0 home win over bottom side Crotone in Serie A on Monday, with the victory taking the champion up to third in the standings.
Juve were a little sluggish to get going, but their ever-reliable talisman arrived to meet an Alex Sandro cross in the 38th minute to give Andrea Pirlo’s side the lead.
Ronaldo looked hungry for more and another bullet header in first-half stoppage time doubled the lead, taking the Portugal forward back to the top of the league’s scoring chart on 18, one ahead of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.
The results: Serie A: Juventus 3 (Ronaldo 38, 45+1, Mckennie 66) bt Crotone 0.
LaLiga: Osasuna 0 lost to Sevilla 2 (Carlos 19, De Jong 49)
Premier League: Brighton 1 (Veltman 55) lost to Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 28, Benteke 90+5).
