Roma’s Mourinho leads a manager merry-go-round in Italy

Allegri, Sarri, Inzaghi and Spalletti are also in the mix for a go at glory

Jose Mourinho is the biggest name to arrive on a Serie A bench this summer but the once Special One’s shock move to Roma is one of 12 managerial changes in Italy’s top flight in a chaotic summer. The two-time Champions League winner’s arrival came like a bolt from the blue for Roma’s trophy-starved supporters, who reacted to the shock appointment as though they had signed a superstar striker.

Massimiliano Allegri returns to Juventus

and will be looking to continue his streak of league titles after guiding the Old Lady to four straight league and cup doubles between 2015 and 2019.

Simone Inzaghi — a Lazio legend — jumped into the huge hole left by Antonio Conte and has a job on his hands to defend Inter’s Serie A title after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

Luciano Spalletti inherits a talented Napoli squad which missed out on Europe’s top competition by a single point and will again be a serious contender for the top four positions.

After Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at Lazio, Rome derbies will have an interesting clash of styles now that ‘Sarriball’ will face off against arch pragmatist Mourinho.

He has talent at his disposal with the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto backing up Italy forward Ciro Immobile.