Roma draws level despite Ibrahimovic heroics

Kane-Son combine works its magic again for Spurs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but AC Milan dropped its first points of the Serie A season as Roma came from behind to draw 3-3 at the San Siro on Monday.

In a game played in an empty stadium after the imposition of a coronavirus curfew, Milan was without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and young Norwegian striker Jens Petter Hauge, who the club announced earlier on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.

Veteran Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, who joined Milan in September, made his debut in place of Donnarumma, and was twice caught on his line from corners and also spilled a shot in the build up to Roma’s second-half penalty.

Diagonal pass

Ibrahimovic struck after just two minutes, running onto a diagonal pass behind the defence from Rafael Leao and poking the ball past goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Ibrahimovic completed his third double in three league appearances with a penalty after 78 minutes, but had an unwitting assist as Roma levelled for a third time.

Milan, with 13 points, remains at the top of the standings, two points ahead of Napoli, which has won all four games it has played, and Sassuolo. Roma remains ninth.

Lacklustre show

Son Heung-min pounced to steal a 1-0 win for lacklustre Tottenham on Monday, linking up with Harry Kane yet again as Jose Mourinho’s side climbed to fifth in the Premier League table.

The early weeks of the season have seen a string of unusual results and an off-colour Spurs looked likely to leave Turf Moor frustrated.

But South Korea forward Son scored his eighth league goal of the season in the 76th minute, heading in from close range after a headed pass from Kane.

Tottenham again struggled to find its fluency in the early stages of the second half, with Burnley threatening to take the lead.

James Tarkowski put a header wide from close range before Mourinho threw on Erik Lamela to replace Lucas Moura in the 57th minute.

Kane came to the rescue from another Tarkowski effort, heading off the line.

Tottenham was in front in the 76th minute when Lamela’s corner was flicked on by Kane and headed into the top corner at the back post by Son.

The results: Premier League: Brighton 1 (Livermore 40-og) drew with West Brom 1 (Grant 83); Burnley 0 lost to Tottenham 1 (Son 76).

Serie A: AC Milan 3 (Ibrahimovic 2, 79-pen, Saelemaekers 47) drew with Roma 3 (Dzeko 14, Veretout 71-pen, Kumbulla 84).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Alario 16-pen, 74, Diaby 90+4) bt Augsburg 1 (D. Caligiuri 51).

LaLiga: Levante 1 (Marti 48) drew with Celta Viga 1 (Vilarino 52).