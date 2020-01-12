Roca to replace Brown as HFC coach

Debutant Hyderabad FC (HFC), which had a forgetful season so far in the Hero ISL, has a new coach in Albert Roca, starting from the 2020-21 season.

According to the team management, Roca will replace the incumbent head coach Phil Brown and this was not surprising given the fact that Hyderabad FC has just one win from its first 12 games so far and is at the bottom of the table with just five points in the ongoing edition.

The team officials have also said that they have signed a two-year contract with Roca and he will be at the helm till the end of the 2021-22 season.

“Albert Roca will advise the new coaching staff for the remainder of the ongoing season and will take full charge from the beginning of next season.”

Roca is no stranger to India and the ISL.

“India is special to me and I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond,” Roca said in a statement on Sunday.

“The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season,” he added.

The former FC Barcelona assistant coach led Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup Finals, making it the first Indian club to reach the final of a continental competition. In his tenure at BFC, apart from leading the club to an ISL final, the outfit also won the Federation Cup and the Super Cup titles.

“We are extremely delighted that Albert Roca has signed with the club. He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India,” Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of HFC, said.

“We are looking forward to work with Albert and his team and provide him the best support.”