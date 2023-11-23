HamberMenu
RKFC secure 4-0 victory over NEROCA FC

From the beginning, RKFC started the match on an attacking note. It was Mohammad Asrar and Gnohere Krizo who managed to score two goals in the first half of the match.

November 23, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Kalyani

PTI

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) achieved their first away victory in the I-League 2023-2024 season, securing a 4-0 win against NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Stadium here on Thursday.

In the second half, RKFC looked determined and asserted their dominance, adding two more goals. Their focus extended beyond securing the lead, as they maintained an offensive strategy until the final whistle, ultimately emerging 4-0 winners.

This win helped RKFC to climb to the fourth position in the points table with nine points from five matches.

So far, RKFC have played five matches, registering three wins and two losses.

RKFC will next take on Inter Kashi on November 28 at TRC Stadium Srinagar. For this season, the majority of players in RKFC are locals.

In the season 2023-2024, at least 13 teams from across the country are participating and the league will be played for the next five months.

From Jammu & Kashmir, RKFC is the only club qualified to play in the I-League and is owned by Sandeep Chatoo.

