Rijiju unveils FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup emblem

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled here the emblem of the FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup set to kick off on November 2, 2020.
The emblem of the 16-team competition, was unveiled by Rijiju, FIFA Chief Women’s Football officer Sarai Bareman and AIFF president and chairman of the Under -17 Women’s World Cup, Praful Patel.
“This tournament is much more than a World Cup. It represents so much for the women and young girls of this country. It represents their empowerment. My challenge to you, Mr. Rijiju and Mr. Patel, is to make the next year’s World Cup a record breaking event. We want to leave a legacy,” Sarai said.
Mr. Rijiju revealed that a women’s league will be launched next month. “We will do it and you will see it,” he said.
