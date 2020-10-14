Football

RFYC players to sign forISL clubs

Nine players, who are set to graduate as the first batch from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Academy in Navi Mumbai, are set to sign contracts with leading Indian Super League clubs.

Aritra Das, P.T. Muhammed Basith & Birendra Singh are headed to Kerala Blasters FC.

G. Balaji & Aqib Nawab will be at Chennaiyin FC, Muhammed Nemil at FC Goa, Thoi Singh at Bengaluru FC, Ayush Chhikara at Mumbai City FC and Koustav Dutta at Hyderabad FC.

Two and three-year deals

Balaji and Nawab’s deals are for two years while the other seven players have agreed to three-year contracts.

