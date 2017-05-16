Football

Reserve players may get a look-in

Mohun Bagan hosts Bengaluru FC in an AFC group game

Mohun bagan and Bengaluru FC have been forced to play an AFC Cup Group E league game ahead of the Federation Cup final that will decide the team to qualify for next season’s AFC Cup.

The fifth round match of the AFC Cup, which will be played under lights at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Wednesday, will see a lot names from the reserve list making it to the action.

The two teams are meeting for the fifth time this season with one win each and two draws.

Bengaluru won 2-1 in the first round of the group engagement and now it is Bagan’s turn to make the most of the home advantage.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 3:46:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/reserve-players-may-get-a-look-in/article18468892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY