Reserve players may get a look-in

Mohun bagan and Bengaluru FC have been forced to play an AFC Cup Group E league game ahead of the Federation Cup final that will decide the team to qualify for next season’s AFC Cup.

The fifth round match of the AFC Cup, which will be played under lights at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Wednesday, will see a lot names from the reserve list making it to the action.

The two teams are meeting for the fifth time this season with one win each and two draws.

Bengaluru won 2-1 in the first round of the group engagement and now it is Bagan’s turn to make the most of the home advantage.