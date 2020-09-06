Football

Relegation, promotion from 2024-25 in ISL: Das

Relegation and promotion will be an intrinsic part of Indian Super League from 2024-25 season as this has been “agreed upon by all stakeholders”, All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das said on Saturday.

Before that, he said the I-League winner will get “direct slots” in the top-tier ISL in 2022 and 2023.

Das also said the AIFF was delighted at East Bengal finally getting an investor, clearing the decks for the century-old club to enter ISL from this season itself.

He said the inclusion of the two iconic clubs — Mohun Bagan and East Bengal — in the ISL formed the basis of Indian football’s road map.

“Going forward, in the next two-three years Indian football will have a structured road map in terms and relegation and promotion,” Das said.

“The road map is for the next two years... The winner of I-League will get a direct slot in ISL purely on sporting merit from 2022.

“Then, from 2024-25 there will be promotion, relegation where the bottom-placed team will be relegated to the second tier and the I-League winner will be promoted to ISL. This is the road map agreed by all stakeholders,” he added.

