World Cup-bound referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final

Carlos Alcaraz’s extended celebration during the Argentine Champions Trophy final between Racing Club and Boca Juniors infuriated the Boca players, leading to a brawl and a flurry of red cards

Reuters
November 07, 2022 12:27 IST

Boca Juniors and Racing Club players in action during Argentina’s Champions Trophy final on November 6, 2022 | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BocaJrsOficial

World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina's Champions Trophy final on Sunday after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration.

With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing.

However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition's fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles.

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing's Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

