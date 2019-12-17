Reds will put best foot forward, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, while expressing discomfort over the cramped winter schedule plaguing his team, assured the fans of his team’s full commitment to the FIFA Club World Cup here. Klopp’s team will end up playing nine games in December if it reaches the final of this tournament.

Liverpool, which is set to miss versatile midfielder Ginny Wijnaldum in the semifinal clash against Monterrey, will play two games in two days across two continents. A team of academy players will look to keep the team’s Carabao Cup (English League Cup) campaign running when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park 24 hours ahead of the semifinal clash here.

“I’ll be watching the Villa game on television. We have said everything about that already. It’s not how we wished it would be, but the solution (playing with two different teams) is the most practical for us. Big chance for the kids to play. Are they favourites? Of course, not. But it's exciting opportunities,” Klopp said.

Asserting that his team would put its best foot forward at the FIFA event, Klopp said: “We are here. We don't fly that distance to not show up. We will be prepared. We don't see ourselves as favourites, we see ourselves as challengers. Is it the most important competition? I don't know.”

Will watch semifinal

The German refused to be drawn into a battle between South American and European football over a possible summit clash with Brazilian champion Flamengo.

“We are representing our own club, we don't have the burden of showing South America how we play football,” he said. “I haven't thought about Flamengo yet, just about Monterrey. We will watch the semifinal, both teams are potential final opponents.”