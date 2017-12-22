Recalibrated Barcelona faces its sternest test yet

Not many would have predicted such a lofty position for Barcelona after the acrimonious exit of Neymar in the summer. But Ernesto Valverde turned the crisis into an opportunity to recalibrate the team’s set-up. Under him, the midfield has again become the focal point.

While his predecessor Luis Enrique had adopted the ploy of moving the ball early to the front three, Valverde announced at his first press conference that he would revisit tiki-taka. There was some scepticism, for Valverde has used a long-ball approach at Athletic Bilbao to maximise Raul Garcia and Aritz Aduriz’s prowess in the air.

But Barcelona’s new boss kept his word by re-introducing a tried-and-tested system that prioritises ball movement and intelligent positional play. The most notable and effective change has been moving Lionel Messi to a central role, positioning him closer to the opposition box.

Under Valverde, he doesn’t have to drop deep and defend, and this has resulted in the opposition not committing too many people forward as they have to keep an eye on the Argentine. Messi, who tops the charts with 14 goals, averages a whopping 6.5 shots per game this season.

Around Messi, the structure has been strengthened. An extra midfielder has been added, improving the consistency. Under the new initiative, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic have all started to look themselves.

Significantly, the remarkable Busquets has had more of the ball, 72.1 average passes per game as against 66.5 last season.

The 4-4-2 option

Valverde has not hesitated to deviate from Barca’s traditional 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 system. Against strong teams, the Spaniard has used the formation to good effect. The system not only gives his team defensive solidity, it also allows one of the midfielders to bomb forward, without being picked up, and join the attack.

Paulinho, who already has six goals and two assists, has made surging runs from deep midfield positions to support Messi.

Valverde has rotated the squad well and made the players realise that he respects each one of them. Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes have all been given a new lease of life and they have delivered when it has mattered. New-signings Paulinho, Nelson Semedo and academy product Gerard Deulofeu have all bought into Valverde’s ideas.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has stepped up, too. The point-blank saves against Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao and Villareal are proof of the German’s massive improvement. The team has conceded only seven times in 16 games.

“He’s introducing more options to our game, which makes you become an even better player because you’re learning new things. Our job is to put these changes into action,” said ter Stegen.

Barcelona could hardly have hoped for a better man in charge, and his arrival has proved a breath of fresh air for many in this squad.