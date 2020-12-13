Real shades Madrid derby

Rising tall: Real Madrid Casemiro, right, out-jumps the Atletico defence to score the opener.

Madrid

13 December 2020 21:40 IST

Everton trumps Chelsea; drab Manchester draw

Real Madrid showed why it is the Liga champion with a convincing 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday to end the pacesetters’ unbeaten start to the league season.

Real Madrid deservedly took the lead in the 15th minute when Casemiro headed home from a corner, leaving Atletico behind for the first time in its 11th league game of the season.

Dani Carvajal put Zinedine Zidane’s Real side further at ease with a stunning strike in the 63rd minute which came off the post and into the net off keeper Jan Oblak for an own goal.

Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton, while the Manchester derby between United and City ended goalless in the Premier League on Saturday.

A first-half penalty by Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton victory on the return of 2,000 fans at Goodison Park.

Everton moved up to seventh in the standings on 20 points while Chelsea remains third on 22 after 12 games.

The Manchester derby at an empty Old Trafford lacked its usual excitement with both sides cautious and few chances.

The only major incident saw United awarded a penalty in the 48th minute when Kyle Walker kicked Marcus Rashford’s foot in the box but the decision was overruled after VAR found the England striker had been in an offside position.

Robert Lewandowski marked his 200th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich with a second-half equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Union Berlin which keeps the defending champion top on goal difference.

The results: Premier League: Southampton 3 (Adams 34, Armstrong 62, Redmond 83) bt Sheffield United 0.

Serie A: Cagliari 1 (Sottil 42) lost to Inter Milan 3 (Barella 77, D'Ambrosio 84, Lukaku 90+4).

LaLiga: Real Sociedad 1 (Barranetxea 20) drew with Eibar (Enrich 65).

Saturday: Premier League: Newcastle 2 (Almiron 1, Gayle 82) bt West Brom 1 (Furlong 50); Everton 1 (Sigurdsson 22-pen) b Chelsea 0.

LaLiga: Getafe 0 lost to Sevilla 1 (Etxeita 81-og); Huesca 1 (Ontiveros 66) bt Alaves 0; Real Madrid 2 (Casemiro 15, Oblak 63-og) bt Atletico Madrid 0.

Serie A: Torino 2 (Belotti 66, Bonazzoli 67) lost to Udinese 3 (Pussetto 24, De Paul 54, Nestorovski 69); Lazio 1 (F. Caicedo 56) lost to Hellas Verona 2 (Lazzari 45-og, Tameze Aousta 67).

Bundesliga: Union Berlin 1 (Proemel 4) drew with Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 67).