Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga out for weeks with knee sprain

Published - August 14, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga will be sidelined for up to seven weeks, potentially missing Madrid's first matches in the Champions League in September and October

AFP

Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as coach Carlo Ancelotti and teammates look on during training | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after the Spanish club confirmed Wednesday (August 14, 2024) he suffered a knee ligament sprain.

Spanish reports suggest the France international will be sidelined for up to seven weeks, potentially missing Madrid's first matches in the Champions League in September and October.

"After tests conducted today our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a ligament sprain in his left knee," said Madrid in a statement.

Camavinga suffered the injury on Tuesday during a training session when he slipped and collided with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos retired from football this summer and Camavinga's injury leaves the reigning Spanish and European champions thin in midfield ahead of the new season.

Champions League holders Madrid face Europa League winners Atalanta on Wednesday in the European Super Cup before their La Liga campaign kicks off on Sunday at Real Mallorca.

Camavinga's French compatriot Kylian Mbappe is poised to make his long-awaited Madrid debut against Atalanta in Warsaw.

