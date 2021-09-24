Real Madrid wallops Mallorca

Juventus gets first win of season; Hakimi bails out PSG

Marco Asensio scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid on Wednesday against Mallorca, his boyhood club, as Madrid cruised to a 6-1 win to go top of La Liga.

Karim Benzema capitalised on an early Mallorca mistake at the Santiago Bernabeu before three goals in five minutes put Madrid 3-1 ahead, two Asensio strikes coming either side of a curling effort from Mallorca’s Lee Kang-in.

Asensio completed his treble with a bending shot of his own in the second half.

Benzema’s second goal was his 200th in LaLiga, making him only the 10th player to reach the milestone.

The victory lifts Real Madrid two points clear of Atletico at the top of LaLiga, with Sevilla up to third after it had earlier eased past Valencia 3-1.

The results:

LaLiga: Sevilla 3 (Gomez 1, Montiel 15, Mir 22) bt Valencia 1 (Duro Perales 31); Espanyol 1 (Tomas 54-pen) bt Alaves 0; Real Madrid 6 (Benzema 3, 78, Marco Asensio 24, 29, 55, Isco 84) bt Real Mallorca 1 (Lee 25); Villarreal 4 (Pino 5, Trigueros Munoz 39, Groeneveld 60, Moreno 90+4) bt Elche 1 (Mojica 19).

Serie A: AC Milan 2 (Diaz 67, Hernandez 82) bt Venezia 0; Cagliari 0 lost to Empoli 2 (Di Francesco 29, Stulac 69); Salernitana 2 (Gondo 45+2, Coulibaly 76) drew with Verona 2 (Kalinic 7, 29); Spezia 2 (Gyasi 33, Antiste 49) lost to Juventus 3 (Kean 28, Chiesa 66, De Ligt 72).

Ligue 1: Metz 1 (Kouyate 39) lost to PSG 2 (Hakimi 5, 90+5).