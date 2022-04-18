Real Madrid recover to beat Sevilla 3-2 and move closer to title

Real now have a 15-point lead at the top over second-placed Barcelona

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema vies with Sevilla’s defender Diego Carlos during the Spanish League football at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on April 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema struck an added-time winner as the visitors recovered from two goals down to beat title rivals Sevilla 3-2 in a thrilling LaLiga clash on Sunday that took Carlo Ancelotti's side a step closer to winning the title.

The victory means Real now have a 15-point lead at the top over second-placed Barcelona, who have two games in hand, and Sevilla in third with six rounds of matches remaining.

Benzema fired home two minutes into added time after Rodrygo and Nacho Fernandez had pulled Real level to cancel out Sevilla's 2-0 halftime lead through goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela at a packed Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.